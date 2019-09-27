Ubcoin Market Achieves Market Cap of $289,485.00 (UBC)

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Ubcoin Market has a market cap of $289,485.00 and approximately $1,379.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubcoin Market token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and COSS. During the last seven days, Ubcoin Market has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00078997 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00377336 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012378 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009024 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000097 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001127 BTC.

About Ubcoin Market

Ubcoin Market is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. The official message board for Ubcoin Market is medium.com/@ubcoin . Ubcoin Market’s official website is ubcoin.io/en . Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubcoin Market Token Trading

Ubcoin Market can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubcoin Market should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubcoin Market using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

