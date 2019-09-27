Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,378. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Hammond purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $628,584.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.