Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd (LON:SMIF) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.20 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93.20 ($1.22), 102,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 265,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.30 ($1.21).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.17.

Get Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.