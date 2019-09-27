Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,548 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.47% of Tristate Capital worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

TSC stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $619.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSC shares. ValuEngine raised Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Tristate Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director David L. Bonvenuto purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,604.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Getz purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $494,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,662 shares of company stock worth $1,216,163. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tristate Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.