Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triple-S Management an industry rank of 27 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Triple-S Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,365,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 12.4% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 602,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 13.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 29.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management during the second quarter worth about $5,580,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 43,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,866. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $355.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $878.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Triple-S Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

