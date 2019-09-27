Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Trigon Metals Inc (CVE:TM) shares fell 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 180,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 82,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of $6.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

Trigon Metals Company Profile (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.