Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Traverse Energy Ltd. (CVE:TVL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Traverse Energy shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 24,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Traverse Energy (CVE:TVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Traverse Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Traverse Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include the Coyote, Michichi, Turin, Duvernay shale, and Watts located in the province of Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its proved plus probable reserves included 5,626 million cubic feet of natural gas and 1,289.6 thousands of barrels of oil and NGL.

