Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,950 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,724% compared to the average volume of 51 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 148,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 38,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,650,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGS traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.89. 45,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Securities set a $50.00 price target on Progress Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

