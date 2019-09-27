Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 11,657 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,034% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,028 call options.

In related news, Director Wayne A. Hinman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 126,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $8,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,190. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

