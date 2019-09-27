Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,254 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Corp raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.9% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.75.

In related news, EVP John Hertia sold 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.57, for a total transaction of $1,748,481.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,190.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,905 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,813. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.05 and a 52-week high of $348.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.88 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

