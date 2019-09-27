Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Tallgrass Energy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 955,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,145. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

