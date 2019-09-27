Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of RealPage by 98.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of RealPage by 4.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,627,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,799,000 after buying an additional 73,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RealPage by 165.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,149,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after buying an additional 716,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of RealPage by 246.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 201,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of RP traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.77. 150,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealPage news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $3,173,177.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,504,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,656,790.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $12,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,188,129.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,353 shares of company stock worth $34,663,227 in the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

