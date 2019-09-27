Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys Shares of 6,550 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 108,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Steel by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107,765 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 685,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,577,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,090,000 after acquiring an additional 846,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.54. 9,013,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,970,201. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.01.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

