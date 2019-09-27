Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units (OTCMKTS:TOTAU) Shares Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units (OTCMKTS:TOTAU) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OTCMKTS:TOTAU remained flat at $$10.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

Get Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units alerts:

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units Profile

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units (OTCMKTS:TOTAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.