Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading Down 1.1%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tofutti Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $9.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.36%.

About Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of TOFUTTI branded dairy free frozen desserts and other food products in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

