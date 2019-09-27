Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of The Tile Shop. The Tile Shop is a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers floor, wall, natural stone, ceramic, porcelain, glass, and metal tile products; tile patterns; basins; fixtures; listellos/borders; and profiles. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is based in Plymouth, Minnesota. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

NASDAQ TTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,293. The company has a market capitalization of $156.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

In related news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 40,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 180,014 shares of company stock worth $446,832 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 1,076.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

