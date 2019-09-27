Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,300 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the August 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 2,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $942.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel V. Malloy purchased 5,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 628,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,329,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,003,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

