The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,182,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the previous session’s volume of 348,980 shares.The stock last traded at $1.05 and had previously closed at $1.02.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of The9 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

