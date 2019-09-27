The Zweig Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:ZF)

The Zweig Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.361 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

The Zweig Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:ZF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 100,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,402. The Zweig Fund has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Newfleet Asset Management LLC, and Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

