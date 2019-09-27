The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,454 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $36,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,896,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,398,483. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

