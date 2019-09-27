Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of LON:THS opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 85.40 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 121.97 ($1.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $306.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.49.

In related news, insider Michael Jones sold 14,570 shares of Tharisa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,175 ($28.42), for a total value of £316,897.50 ($414,082.71).

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

