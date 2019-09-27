Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 815,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.92. 17,325,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,045,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

