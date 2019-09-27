Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,767,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 10.33% of Terreno Realty worth $331,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.0% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 8.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 50.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

TRNO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 36.83%. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.