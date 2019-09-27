Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Telefonica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Telefonica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.06.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

