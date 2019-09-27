Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Down 5.2%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) shares dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.23, approximately 651,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 661,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

TK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $4.00 target price on shares of Teekay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.99 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

