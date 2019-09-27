Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.43

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $2.54. Technical Communications shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Technical Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Technical Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Technical Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Technical Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

