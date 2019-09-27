Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Tech Data worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 37,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tech Data to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

In other news, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,316,350. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECD opened at $105.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $111.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

