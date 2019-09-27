Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.
Shares of TAYD stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34.
About Taylor Devices
