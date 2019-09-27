Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.

Shares of TAYD stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

