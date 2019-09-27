Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Taseko Mines from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.15.

TKO traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 52,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.70. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.05.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$86.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$97,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,896,397.92.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

