Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Cowen

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price upped by Cowen from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.97.

Target stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 202,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.60. Target has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,204,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,089.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $2,206,784.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,369 shares of company stock worth $9,751,164 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Target by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,918,000 after acquiring an additional 53,035 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $898,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

