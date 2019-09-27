Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 308,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $21,679,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $127,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $337,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 498,070 shares of company stock worth $34,837,568. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

