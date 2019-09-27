Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,497. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.11, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.53. Switch has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $111.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.47 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $9,508,490.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,036,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,822,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,800 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,202,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 570,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 666,279 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,830,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

