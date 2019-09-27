Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 146.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COKE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $299.83. 1,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,282. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $413.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.69 and its 200-day moving average is $307.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $3.09. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

