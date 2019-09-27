Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $977,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $34,944,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $2,686,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $214,150. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UCBI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 220,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $142.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

