Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.04 Million in Invesco BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:EEB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:EEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.60% of Invesco BRIC ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BRIC ETF in the second quarter worth about $822,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BRIC ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BRIC ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of EEB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. Invesco BRIC ETF has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $38.08.

The Guggenheim BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly The Claymore/BNY Mellon BRIC ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called The Bank of New York Mellon BRIC Select ADR Index (the Index). The Index consists of American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) selected, based on liquidity, from a universe of all listed depositary receipts of companies from Brazil, Russia, India and China trading on the United States exchanges.

