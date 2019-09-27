Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 30,304 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after buying an additional 765,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,461,000 after buying an additional 448,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 64.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,069,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after buying an additional 419,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 40.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after buying an additional 340,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,088,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after buying an additional 297,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHLB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

In related news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 9,454 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $310,091.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. 3,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.10. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.