Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Shares in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,187 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. 7,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $55.61.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 25.85%. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.