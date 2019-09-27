Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 24,949 Shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Continental Building Products worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,073,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of CBPX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,401. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. Continental Building Products Inc has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $38.42.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $124.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.04 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Building Products Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

