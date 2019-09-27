Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 72,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 95,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $39,201,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. 30,456,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,405,268. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $63,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

