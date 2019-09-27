Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,231.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 227.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 354.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,736. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 37,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $1,682,399.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 132,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,070.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $468,287.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 875,511 shares in the company, valued at $36,482,543.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,805 shares of company stock worth $10,135,630. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

