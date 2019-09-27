Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 64,396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,469,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $27,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIX stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $49.59. 36,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $70.87.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.44 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.