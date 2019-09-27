Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 29,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

