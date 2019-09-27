Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $777,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 38.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 205,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 57,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 334,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 223,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.12.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.