Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $672,000 Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.49. 13,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $73.26.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Buckingham Research increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.