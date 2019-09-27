Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,701 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Consolidated Communications worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 42.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 42.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.65. 28,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $325.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.16. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.23.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $333.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

