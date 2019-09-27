Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.55

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $2.57. Sunworks shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 984 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunworks Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunworks by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sunworks by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 566,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunworks by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 910,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

