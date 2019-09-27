SunTrust Banks Trims Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Target Price to $58.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.01.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of CCL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,540,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Carnival has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $64.77.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,480,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,882,000 after purchasing an additional 240,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 12,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,507 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,025,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,194,000 after purchasing an additional 318,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,868,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 317,499 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.