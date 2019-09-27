Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.80, 1,823,153 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 346% from the average session volume of 408,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. Roth Capital began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Robert Lawrence Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $213,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 36,006 shares of company stock worth $325,322 in the last ninety days.

About Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

