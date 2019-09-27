Sumokoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,784.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $281,468.00 and $1,784.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Indodax. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00704158 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003899 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003306 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 18,978,669 coins and its circulating supply is 10,089,780 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sumokoin Coin Trading

Sumokoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Indodax and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.