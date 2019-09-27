Summit Global Investments Sells 1,300 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NorthWestern were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,397,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,449,000 after acquiring an additional 101,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,269,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,084,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 210,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,484,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,661 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,016,000 after purchasing an additional 346,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.22. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $56.23 and a one year high of $76.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.82 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Williams Capital raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $40,036.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel H. Grahame Heather sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $255,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,470 shares of company stock worth $589,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

